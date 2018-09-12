  • search

Cabinet approves hike in ethanol price by 25%

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 12: In a big decision today, Union Petroleum and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that the Cabinet has approved ethanol price increment by 25 per cent. This move is expected to help the sugar mills divert their production to the manufacturing of ethanol from sugar. The sugar industry has witnessed a crash in sugar price due to over-production recently.

    Cabinet approves hike in ethanol price by 25%

    The cabinet has approved a new procurement policy under which one scheme will focus on compensating oilseeds farmers if rates fall below the MSP, and another will allow states to rope in private players for procurement, PTI reported sources said Wednesday.

    Pradhan also said,''Because of the subsidies, there will be new investments and technologies. We are expecting that in the next 10 years there will be an increase in production by Rs. 50 lakh crore.''

    Beside this, the Union Cabinet also approved New Umbrella Scheme 'Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan' (PM-AASHA).

    Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Cabinet Committee On Economic Affairs approved electrification of remaining un-electrified broad gauge routes of Indian Railways.

    Read more about:

    dharmendra pradhan union cabinet

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue