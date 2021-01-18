YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 18: Sarbananda Sonowal is likely to return to power as the BJP-led NDA might get 73-81 seats in the upcoming polls, crossing the magic number of 63. UPA is projected to win 36-44 seats, the ABP-C Voter opinion said.

    Sarbananda Sonowal
    Sarbananda Sonowal

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance is looking to secure its foothold in the state, allied by Atul Bora's Asom Gana Parishad and other regional parties like the United People's Party Liberal and the Gana Suraksha Party.

    Projected Vote share

    NDA- 43%

    UPA- 35%

    AIDUF- 8%

    OTH- 14%

    The United Progressive Alliance (UPA), led by Congress and consisting of the Left parties looks to regain power in the state with roping in Badruddin Ajmal's All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), which commands a significant support base among Muslims of Bengali descent.

    The contention over the 1985 Assam Accord and National Register of Citizens (NRC), liely to be the hot debate during the elections.

    The elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in April-May 2021. The 2016 polls resulted in a fractured mandate and no party had an absolute majority.

    The BJP is the single largest party with 60 MLAs, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and BPF have 14 and 12 lawmakers, respectively. The ruling coalition also has the support of an Independent MLA.

    The opposition Congress has 23 MLAs, while the AIUDF has 14 members in the House.

    Monday, January 18, 2021, 23:44 [IST]
