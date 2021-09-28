Bypolls to three Lok Sabha, 30 assembly seats on Oct 30
New Delhi, Sep 28: The Election Commission has announced that bypolls to three Parliamentary constituencies and 30 state Assembly constituencies will be held on October 30. The counting of votes will take place on November 2.
''The Commission has reviewed the situation related to a pandemic, flood, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UT and taken into consideration all facts and circumstances and it has decided to hold by-elections to fill vacancies in three Parliamentary Constituencies of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 30 vacancies in Assembly constituencies of various states,'' the EC said in a statement.
Schedule 1: For Assembly Constituency of Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Telangana and Parliamentary Constituency of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh.
Poll Events
Schedule 1
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification
01.10.2021 (Friday)
Last Date of Nominations
08.10.2021 (Friday)
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations
11.10.2021 (Monday)
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures
13.10.2021 (Wednesday)
Date of Poll
30.10.2021 (Saturday)
Date of Counting
02.11.2021 (Tuesday)
Date before which election shall be completed
05.11.2021 (Friday)
Schedule 2: For Assembly Constituency of Assam, Bihar and West Bengal
Poll Events
Schedule 2
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification
01.10.2021 (Friday)
Last Date of Nominations
08.10.2021 (Friday)
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations
11.10.2021 (Monday)
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures
16.10.2021 (Saturday)
Date of Poll
30.10.2021 (Saturday)
Date of Counting
02.11.2021 (Tuesday)
Date before which election shall be completed
05.11.2021 (Friday)
Sl. No.
State
Constituency No. & Name
1.
Andhra Pradesh
124-Badvel (SC)
2.
Assam
28-Gossaigaon
3.
Assam
41-Bhabanipur
4.
Assam
58-Tamulpur
5.
Assam
101-Mariani
6.
Assam
107-Thowra
7.
Bihar
78-Kusheshwar Asthan (SC)
8.
Bihar
164-Tarapur
9.
Haryana
46-Ellenabad
10.
Himachal Pradesh
08-Fatehpur
11.
Himachal Pradesh
50-Arki
12.
Himachal Pradesh
65-Jubbal- Kotkhai
13.
Karnataka
33-Sindgi
14.
Karnataka
82-Hangal
15.
Madhya Pradesh
45-Prithvipur
16.
Madhya Pradesh
62-Raigaon (SC)
17.
Madhya Pradesh
192-Jobat (ST)
18.
Maharashtra
90-Deglur (SC)
19.
Meghalaya
13-Mawryngkneng (ST)
20.
Meghalaya
24-Mawphlang (ST)
21.
Meghalaya
47-Rajabala
22.
Mizoram
4-Tuirial (ST)
23.
Nagaland
58-Shamtorr-Chessore (ST)
24.
Rajasthan
155-Vallabhnagar
25.
Rajasthan
157-Dhariawad (ST)
26.
Telangana
31-Huzurabad
27.
West Bengal
7-Dinhata
28.
West Bengal
86-Santipur
29.
West Bengal
109-Khardaha
30.
West Bengal
127-Gosaba(SC)