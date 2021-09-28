YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 28: The Election Commission has announced that bypolls to three Parliamentary constituencies and 30 state Assembly constituencies will be held on October 30. The counting of votes will take place on November 2.

    Bypolls to three Lok Sabha, 30 assembly seats on Oct 30

    ''The Commission has reviewed the situation related to a pandemic, flood, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UT and taken into consideration all facts and circumstances and it has decided to hold by-elections to fill vacancies in three Parliamentary Constituencies of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 30 vacancies in Assembly constituencies of various states,'' the EC said in a statement.

    Schedule 1: For Assembly Constituency of Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Telangana and Parliamentary Constituency of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh.

    Poll Events

    Schedule 1

    Date of Issue of Gazette Notification

    01.10.2021 (Friday)

    Last Date of Nominations

    08.10.2021 (Friday)

    Date for Scrutiny of Nominations

    11.10.2021 (Monday)

    Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures

    13.10.2021 (Wednesday)

    Date of Poll

    30.10.2021 (Saturday)

    Date of Counting

    02.11.2021 (Tuesday)

    Date before which election shall be completed

    05.11.2021 (Friday)

    Schedule 2: For Assembly Constituency of Assam, Bihar and West Bengal

    Poll Events

    Schedule 2

    Date of Issue of Gazette Notification

    01.10.2021 (Friday)

    Last Date of Nominations

    08.10.2021 (Friday)

    Date for Scrutiny of Nominations

    11.10.2021 (Monday)

    Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures

    16.10.2021 (Saturday)

    Date of Poll

    30.10.2021 (Saturday)

    Date of Counting

    02.11.2021 (Tuesday)

    Date before which election shall be completed

    05.11.2021 (Friday)

    Sl. No.

    State

    Constituency No. & Name

    1.

    Andhra Pradesh

    124-Badvel (SC)

    2.

    Assam

    28-Gossaigaon

    3.

    Assam

    41-Bhabanipur

    4.

    Assam

    58-Tamulpur

    5.

    Assam

    101-Mariani

    6.

    Assam

    107-Thowra

    7.

    Bihar

    78-Kusheshwar Asthan (SC)

    8.

    Bihar

    164-Tarapur

    9.

    Haryana

    46-Ellenabad

    10.

    Himachal Pradesh

    08-Fatehpur

    11.

    Himachal Pradesh

    50-Arki

    12.

    Himachal Pradesh

    65-Jubbal- Kotkhai

    13.

    Karnataka

    33-Sindgi

    14.

    Karnataka

    82-Hangal

    15.

    Madhya Pradesh

    45-Prithvipur

    16.

    Madhya Pradesh

    62-Raigaon (SC)

    17.

    Madhya Pradesh

    192-Jobat (ST)

    18.

    Maharashtra

    90-Deglur (SC)

    19.

    Meghalaya

    13-Mawryngkneng (ST)

    20.

    Meghalaya

    24-Mawphlang (ST)

    21.

    Meghalaya

    47-Rajabala

    22.

    Mizoram

    4-Tuirial (ST)

    23.

    Nagaland

    58-Shamtorr-Chessore (ST)

    24.

    Rajasthan

    155-Vallabhnagar

    25.

    Rajasthan

    157-Dhariawad (ST)

    26.

    Telangana

    31-Huzurabad

    27.

    West Bengal

    7-Dinhata

    28.

    West Bengal

    86-Santipur

    29.

    West Bengal

    109-Khardaha

    30.

    West Bengal

    127-Gosaba(SC)

