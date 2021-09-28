Bypolls to three Lok Sabha, 30 assembly seats on Oct 30

EC declares bypolls to seven Rajya Sabha seats in six states

New Delhi, Sep 28: The Election Commission has announced that bypolls to three Parliamentary constituencies and 30 state Assembly constituencies will be held on October 30. The counting of votes will take place on November 2.

''The Commission has reviewed the situation related to a pandemic, flood, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UT and taken into consideration all facts and circumstances and it has decided to hold by-elections to fill vacancies in three Parliamentary Constituencies of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 30 vacancies in Assembly constituencies of various states,'' the EC said in a statement.

Schedule 1: For Assembly Constituency of Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Telangana and Parliamentary Constituency of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh. Poll Events Schedule 1 Date of Issue of Gazette Notification 01.10.2021 (Friday) Last Date of Nominations 08.10.2021 (Friday) Date for Scrutiny of Nominations 11.10.2021 (Monday) Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures 13.10.2021 (Wednesday) Date of Poll 30.10.2021 (Saturday) Date of Counting 02.11.2021 (Tuesday) Date before which election shall be completed 05.11.2021 (Friday)

Schedule 2: For Assembly Constituency of Assam, Bihar and West Bengal Poll Events Schedule 2 Date of Issue of Gazette Notification 01.10.2021 (Friday) Last Date of Nominations 08.10.2021 (Friday) Date for Scrutiny of Nominations 11.10.2021 (Monday) Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures 16.10.2021 (Saturday) Date of Poll 30.10.2021 (Saturday) Date of Counting 02.11.2021 (Tuesday) Date before which election shall be completed 05.11.2021 (Friday)

Sl. No. State Constituency No. & Name 1. Andhra Pradesh 124-Badvel (SC) 2. Assam 28-Gossaigaon 3. Assam 41-Bhabanipur 4. Assam 58-Tamulpur 5. Assam 101-Mariani 6. Assam 107-Thowra 7. Bihar 78-Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) 8. Bihar 164-Tarapur 9. Haryana 46-Ellenabad 10. Himachal Pradesh 08-Fatehpur 11. Himachal Pradesh 50-Arki 12. Himachal Pradesh 65-Jubbal- Kotkhai 13. Karnataka 33-Sindgi 14. Karnataka 82-Hangal 15. Madhya Pradesh 45-Prithvipur 16. Madhya Pradesh 62-Raigaon (SC) 17. Madhya Pradesh 192-Jobat (ST) 18. Maharashtra 90-Deglur (SC) 19. Meghalaya 13-Mawryngkneng (ST) 20. Meghalaya 24-Mawphlang (ST) 21. Meghalaya 47-Rajabala 22. Mizoram 4-Tuirial (ST) 23. Nagaland 58-Shamtorr-Chessore (ST) 24. Rajasthan 155-Vallabhnagar 25. Rajasthan 157-Dhariawad (ST) 26. Telangana 31-Huzurabad 27. West Bengal 7-Dinhata 28. West Bengal 86-Santipur 29. West Bengal 109-Khardaha 30. West Bengal 127-Gosaba(SC)