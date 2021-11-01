Bypolls 2021: All you need to know about counting date, time and other details

Bihar By-polls: Lalu Yadav to campaign for RJD candidates on Wednesday to ensure 'visarjan' of Nitish Kumar

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 01: The counting of votes polled to three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly constituencies spread across 13 states will begin at 8 am on November 2 and early trends will start emerging from around 8 am.

The voting passed off peacefully and it was ensured that all Covid-19 safety measures were followed.

What time are the results expected?

Early trends will start emerging from around 8 am, final results are expected to be declared by 5 pm.

Where to check results?

Interested can check the results of the bye-elections 2021 on the ECI Voter Helpline app or the official website results.eci.gov.in.

Voter turnout

A turnout of 50 per cent to 80 per cent was recorded on Saturday in bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly constituencies spread across 13 states.

Key candidates

INLD leader Abhay Chautala, who quit the Haryana assembly in protest against the Agri laws, and Congress' Pratibha Singh, wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh, among the prominent candidates in the fray.

Chautala, son of INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala, is contesting against Congress nominee Pawan Beniwal and BJP-JP candidate Gobind Kanda, the brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and legislator Gopal Kanda.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Mandi Lok Sabha seat from where Pratibha Singh is contesting saw a relatively lower turnout of 49.83 per cent till 5 pm. She was pitted against BJP's Khushal Singh Thakur, a Kargil war hero who is trying his luck at the hustings for the first time.

The bypolls are seen as litmus test for the Congress and the BJP as many states facing assembly elections next year.

Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 12:05 [IST]