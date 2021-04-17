YouTube
    By poll 2021 LIVE: All arrangements in place to ensure safe polling

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 17: All arrangements are in place to ensure safe bypolls in two Lok Sabha and 14 Assembly constituency seats across various states will also be held today. Polling will be held for by-elections to the Tirupati parliamentary constituency in Andhra Pradesh and Belgaum in Karnataka.

    The by-election to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh was necessitated following the death of sitting YSR Congress party MP Balli Durgaprasada Rao due to Covid-19 in September last year, while the bypoll to the Belgaum Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka is being held following the death of former Union minister Suresh Angadi in September last year.

    7:42 AM, 17 Apr
    Andhra Pradesh
    Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders also campaigned vigorously for their party candidate. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had cancelled his election rally here saying he did not want to put the people in the danger amid the COVID-19 surge.
    7:35 AM, 17 Apr
    Andhra Pradesh
    Targeting the ruling YSRCP over alleged corruption and nepotism, BJP president JP Nadda and ally Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan had separately campaigned for BJP candidate K Ratnaprabha, a retired IAS officer. Former Union Minister of State Panabaka Lakshmi is the Telugu Desam nominee while another former Union Minister of State Chinta Mohan is the Congress candidate.
    7:30 AM, 17 Apr
    Andhra Pradesh
    Tight security arrangements have been put in place at all the 2,471 polling stations in all seven assembly segments of the parliamentaryconstituency, a senior government official said. Tirupati, an SC reserved constituency, is going to the bypoll due to the death of sitting YSRC member Balli Durga Prasad Rao in September last year.
    7:20 AM, 17 Apr
    Andhra Pradesh
    After a fortnight-long high voltage campaign, bypoll to the Tirupati Lok Sabha Constituency (SC Reserved) will be held on April 17 amid tight security and in line with the COVID-19 protocol.
    6:23 AM, 17 Apr
    Maharashtra
    BJP’s Samadhan Avtade and NCP candidate Bhagirath Bhalke are in a close fight for the Pandharpur-Mangalvedha assembly by-election to be held on Saturday. Senior leaders and office bearers of both parties have campaigned in Pandharpur and Mangalvedha.
    6:22 AM, 17 Apr
    The Basavakalyan assembly seat in Bidar district was also held earlier by the Congress's Narayan Rao, who died of the illness. The Congress candidate is his wife, Mala. She will take on BJP's Sharanu Salagar and JDS' Syed Yasrab Ali Qadri.
    6:22 AM, 17 Apr
    The Maski assembly seat in Raichur district was with the Congress. Its MLA, Pratapgouda Patil, quit the party and is now the BJP candidate. His opponent is the Congress's Basavanagoud Turihal.
    6:22 AM, 17 Apr
    Satish is the brother of Ramesh Jarkiholi, former Karnataka minister who had resigned after a controversy involving an alleged sex-for-job video clip.
    6:21 AM, 17 Apr
    Angadi's wife Mangala Suresh is the BJP candidate in the constituency. Her main opponent is the Congress's Satish Jarkiholi - a sitting MLA from Yamkanmardi and a member of the wealthy and influential Jarkiholi family.
    6:21 AM, 17 Apr
    Karnataka
    The Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency was held by the BJP's Suresh Angadi, who was the Minister of State for Railways at the time of his death due to the virus last year.
    6:21 AM, 17 Apr
    Karnataka
    Voting for bypolls to one Lok Sabha and two assembly seats will take place in Karnataka on Saturday. Two of the seats had fallen vacant after the incumbents died of Covid.
    6:07 AM, 17 Apr
    Voting for bypolls two Lok Sabha and 14 Assembly constituency seats across various states will also be held today. Polling will be held for by-elections to the Tirupati parliamentary constituency in Andhra Pradesh and Belgaum in Karnataka.

    X