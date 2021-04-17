By poll 2021 Live: All arrangements in place to ensure safe polling

Not just in Bihar, BJP put up a stellar show in the by-polls as well

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 17: All arrangements are in place to ensure safe bypolls in two Lok Sabha and 14 Assembly constituency seats across various states will also be held today. Polling will be held for by-elections to the Tirupati parliamentary constituency in Andhra Pradesh and Belgaum in Karnataka.

The by-election to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh was necessitated following the death of sitting YSR Congress party MP Balli Durgaprasada Rao due to Covid-19 in September last year, while the bypoll to the Belgaum Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka is being held following the death of former Union minister Suresh Angadi in September last year.

