By infiltrating farmer protests, Khalistanis want to create separatist mindset in India

New Delhi, Feb 08: Several pro-Khalistan outfits have thrown their hat in the ring amidst the farmer protests. The likes of Mo Dhaliwal have been blamed for creating a toolkit, which was used by Greta Thunberg to speak in favour of the farmer protests. India has however made it clear that it will not tolerate any outside interference and the farmer protests are completely India's internal matter.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell Oneindia that the pro-Khalistan outfits were bound to take advantage of the situation. They have always looked to infiltrate the country and this has been seen for long.

While the Khalistanis have made several unsuccessful attempts in the past, the IB official cited above says that the bigger worry is about the separatism mindset that these persons are trying to set in. Recently, a former top cop from Punjab, Shashi Kant said that the pro-Khalistan activists are trying to set up base in the United Kingdom, especially in Birmingham city.

India has been raising concerns about pro-Khalistan elements in Pakistan misusing the Kartarpur corridor project. India handed over a dossier detailing how Sikh pilgrims visiting shrines in Pakistan were being subjected to pro-Khalistan propaganda.

A detailed dossier listing out the activities of the pro-Khalistan groups was handed over to Islamabad by India. The dossier, which was handed over during the Kartarpur Corridor talks at the Wagah border speaks about the various activities of the pro-Khalistan groups, including the Sikhs for Justice. The SJF was recently banned in India.

It is carbon copy of Kashmir says the officer. On one hand, they are training the terrorists and helping them stage attacks in Punjab. There has been a sudden surge in activity in Punjab, which includes terror attacks, propaganda and also setting up of modules.

Close on the heels of these developments, the Intelligence Bureau has information about how the ISI would try and brainwash the Sikhs. This would be done to give the cause further legitimacy. The ISI would want the locals to speak up in favour of a separate Punjab nation. Once there is local support for such a cause, it makes the job of causing panic even more easier. The locals would be expected to provide support to the terrorists who claim that they are fighting for a separate Punjab nation.

Officials say that such protests are easy infiltration points. While the protesting farmers say that they have kept the Khalistan elements away, the problem is that these persons would look to infiltrate the protests. They will use all resources at hand, which also includes getting foreign personalities to tweet or speak about the issue, the official also said. By indulging in such acts, the aim is to create a separatist mindset, like what we got to witness in Jammu and Kashmir, the official also said.