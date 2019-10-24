  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    By-elections 2019: Full list of winners

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 24: By-election results of polling held in 51 assembly seats across 17 states and two Lok Sabha seats is out and the full list of winners is given below. Eleven assembly seats from Uttar Pradesh, six from Gujarat, five from Bihar, four seats in Kerala went to polls on October 21, along with 25 other assembly seats.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Arunachal Pradesh by-election result: List of winners

    Constituency Name Winner Loser
    Khonsa West Chakat Aboh (Ind) Azet Homtok (Ind)

    Himachal Pradesh by-election result: List of winners

    Constituency Name Winner Runner up
    Dharmashala Vishal Nehria (BJP) Rakesh Kumar (Ind)
    Pachhad Reena Kashyap (BJP) Gangu Ram Musafir (Congress)

    Tamil Nadu by-election: List of winners

    Constituency Name Winner Runner up
    Vikravandi MR Muthamizhselvan (AIADMK) N Pugazhendhi (DMK) Nanguneri Reddiyarpatti V Narayanan (AIADMK)

    Manoharan (Congress)

    More BYPOLL News

    Read more about:

    bypoll assembly elections uttar pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue