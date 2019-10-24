By-elections 2019: Full list of winners

New Delhi, Oct 24: By-election results of polling held in 51 assembly seats across 17 states and two Lok Sabha seats is out and the full list of winners is given below. Eleven assembly seats from Uttar Pradesh, six from Gujarat, five from Bihar, four seats in Kerala went to polls on October 21, along with 25 other assembly seats.

Arunachal Pradesh by-election result: List of winners

Constituency Name Winner Loser Khonsa West Chakat Aboh (Ind) Azet Homtok (Ind)

Himachal Pradesh by-election result: List of winners

Constituency Name Winner Runner up Dharmashala Vishal Nehria (BJP) Rakesh Kumar (Ind) Pachhad Reena Kashyap (BJP) Gangu Ram Musafir (Congress)

Tamil Nadu by-election: List of winners

Constituency Name Winner Runner up

Vikravandi MR Muthamizhselvan (AIADMK) N Pugazhendhi (DMK)

Nanguneri Reddiyarpatti V Narayanan (AIADMK) Manoharan (Congress)