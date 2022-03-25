Busting myths, breaking jinxes, the 6 records Yogi Adityanath shattered in UP

Dhami to take oath as Uttarakhand CM tomorrow, says will fulfil UCC too

New Delhi, Mar 25: Yogi Adityanath will be sworn in a Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in a grand ceremony today which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Record 1: Yogi Adityanath became UP;s first CM to complete tenure and win a second term. In the past 70 years of UP's electoral history, this is the first time that a CM will complete tenure and be elected for the second term consecutively.

Record 2: Yogi is only the fifth CM to win a consecutive term in UP ever. The others before him were Sampurnanda in 1975, Channdrabahnu Gupta in 1962, Hemwati Nandan Bahaguna in 1974 and Narayan Dutt Tiwari in 1985. Yogi however is the first CM in 70 years to complete tenure and win for the second time in a row.

Record 3: N D Tiwari of the Congress was CM in 1985 of an undivided UP. He went on to retain a second term in a row. Since then none except Yogi Adityanath is the first to do so.

Record4: Yogi Adityanath becomes the first MLA CM to take oath in 15 years. Prior to him Mayawati took oath as an MLC and after her Akhilesh Yadav was sworn in as CM when he was an MLC.In 2017, when Yogi took oath he was an MP. However he continued till the end of his tenure as MLC.

Record 5: Yogi will become the first BJP CM to return to power. Prior to him, the BJP CMs were Ram Prakash Gupta, Rajnath Singh, Kalyan Singh and Ram Prakash Gupta. None of them retained their office for a second term.

Record 6: Yogi became the first CM to break the Noida jinx. It was said that any CM who visits Noida during his or her tenure loses the next election or does not complete tenure. On December 25 2018, Yogi along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Noida to inaugurate Delhi Metro's Magenta Line breaking the jinx.

