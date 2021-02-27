Bus returning from wedding ceremony overturns in MP: 2 dead, 36 injured

YouTube
    Dewas, Feb 27: Two persons were killed and 36 people were injured after a bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district in the early hours this morning, a police official said.

    The incident heppened at around 1 am at Sirolya village, located approximately 15 kms from Dewas district headquarters, he said.

    "The driver of the bus, which was returning from a marriage ceremony, lost control over the vehicle due to which it overturned," Superintendent of Police (SP) Shiv Dayal said.

    On being informed, a police team went to the spot and took the injured to Dewas district hospital, he said.

    One of the injured, identified as Narayan Singh, died on way to the hospital, while another one identified as Rakesh Malviya succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital in Indore, the senior police officer said.

    Of the 36 persons, who were injured in the incident, six are in a serious condition. They have been admitted to Indore hospital, Mr Dayal said, adding that others were discharged after primary treatment.

    A case was registered against the bus driver at Barotha police Station and further investigation is underway, he said.

    The bodies were handed over to the family members after a forensic examination.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 27, 2021, 14:14 [IST]
