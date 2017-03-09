Budget session: PM hopes for breakthrough on GST

New Delhi, March 9: With the resumption of the Budget session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hoped for a breakthrough on the Goods and Services Tax Bill.

"The budget session is resuming and I believe the level of the debate, the level of discussions will go very high and the focus will be on the welfare of the country's poor," Modi said addressing the media here.

"I also hope there will be a breakthrough on the GST Bill. There is a possibility of that because there has been very positive response from the states as well as all political parties," he said.

"Debating and discussing democratically, we are moving ahead and I hope the process of GST is completed in this session," Modi added.

The Central government will introduce the Finance bill, legislations on GST Bill and an announcement on seventh Pay Commission in the current session.

