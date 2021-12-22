Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman to hold consultations today
New Delhi, Dec 22: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold pre-budget consultations with leading economists today. The meeting will be held virtually.
"Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair Pre-Budget consultations with prominent economists tomorrow afternoon, 22nd December 2021, in New Delhi in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2022-23," a tweet by the Finance Ministry read.
The minister has been holding pre-budget consultations since December 15 with representatives of various sectors. She has sought inputs from the industry bodies, farmer organisations, economists and experts in the service sector.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has met with industry leaders. On Monday the PM held an interaction with the CEOs of companies from the various sectors in the industries.
"Just like the country aspires for a podium finish at the Olympics, the country also wants to see our industries among the top five of the world in every sector, and this is something for which we should collectively work towards," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement while quoting PM Modi.