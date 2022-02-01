Budget 2022: India's growth estimated to be at 9.2%, says Sitharaman

'Made in India' tablet replaces 'bahi-khata' as Budget 2022 goes paperless for 2nd consecutive year

New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that India's economic growth is estimated to be 9.2% in the upcoming financial year.

Delivering her fourth budget speech Sitharaman said, "this Union Budget seeks to lay foundation and give blueprint of economy over 'Amrit Kal' of next 25 years from India at 75 to India at 100."

"We are in the midst of the Omicron wave, the speed of our vaccination campaign has helped greatly. I am confident that 'Sabka Prayaas', we'll continue with strong growth," she said.

"There was a sharp increase in public investment and capital expenditure in Budget 2021-22...This Budget (2022-23) will benefit, youth, women, farmers, SC, ST... ; shall be guided by PM Gati Shakti master plan," she added.

"Moving forward on this parallel track, we lay the following four priorities - PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action and financing of investments," she further said.

"PM Gati Shakti will pull forward the economy and will lead to more jobs &andopportunities for the youth," she said.

