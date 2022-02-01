YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Budget 2022: India's growth estimated to be at 9.2%, says Sitharaman

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that India's economic growth is estimated to be 9.2% in the upcoming financial year.

    Budget 2022: Indias growth estimated to be at 9.2%, says Sitharaman

    Delivering her fourth budget speech Sitharaman said, "this Union Budget seeks to lay foundation and give blueprint of economy over 'Amrit Kal' of next 25 years from India at 75 to India at 100."

    "We are in the midst of the Omicron wave, the speed of our vaccination campaign has helped greatly. I am confident that 'Sabka Prayaas', we'll continue with strong growth," she said.

    "There was a sharp increase in public investment and capital expenditure in Budget 2021-22...This Budget (2022-23) will benefit, youth, women, farmers, SC, ST... ; shall be guided by PM Gati Shakti master plan," she added.

    "Moving forward on this parallel track, we lay the following four priorities - PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action and financing of investments," she further said.

    "PM Gati Shakti will pull forward the economy and will lead to more jobs &andopportunities for the youth," she said.

    Nirmala Sitharaman
    Know all about
    Nirmala Sitharaman

    More BUDGET News  

    Read more about:

    budget nirmala sitharaman

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X