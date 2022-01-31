Budget 2022 LIVE: Duty concessions given for high growth of electronics items, says FM
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
New Delhi, Feb 01: The Union Cabinet has approved the Union Budget 2022 which will be presented by Nirmala Sitharaman shortly in Parliament.
The stage for the Budget presentation was set by the Economic Survey stating that the government has the fiscal space to do more to support the economy that is forecast to grow at a healthy 8-8.5 per cent growth in the 2022-23 fiscal.
From laymen to industry experts, all are expecting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to announce relief measures in the upcoming budget on February 1.
12:46 PM, 1 Feb
Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow
12:46 PM, 1 Feb
Union Finance Minister Sitharaman
introduces Finance Bill 2022
12:45 PM, 1 Feb
Customs duty on cut-diamonds has been reduced to 5%: FM
12:32 PM, 1 Feb
To further electronics manufacturing, duty concessions given for high growth of electronics items
12:32 PM, 1 Feb
Taxpayers deserve applause who have diligently contributed to fulfilling their responsibilities in improved tax & GST: FM
12:32 PM, 1 Feb
GST revenues are buoyant despite the pandemic, gross GST collection for month of January are over Rs. 1.4 lakh crore. The highest since the inception of GST: FM
12:26 PM, 1 Feb
GST payed a remarkable reform in India's GDP: FM
12:26 PM, 1 Feb
Virtual digital assets to be taxed at 30% and 1 % TDS on transfer of virtual digital assets: FM
12:20 PM, 1 Feb
Existing tax benefits for Startups which were offered redemption of taxes for 3 consecutive years to be extended by 1 more year: FM
12:19 PM, 1 Feb
Tax deduction limit to be reduced for central government employees from 18% to 15% in their contribution to NPAs: FM
12:19 PM, 1 Feb
Reduce of surcharge of cooperative societies from 12% to 7% for those having income below 1 crore: FM
12:18 PM, 1 Feb
Reduced alternate minimum tax for cooperatives from 18.5% to 15%: FM
12:17 PM, 1 Feb
We have further simplified tax system. Introducing new updated return where people can file updated return within 2 years of the filed IT Return: FM
12:17 PM, 1 Feb
Effective Capital Expenditure of the Central Govt is estimated at Rs 10.68 lakh crores in 2022-23, about 4.1% of GDP: FM
12:17 PM, 1 Feb
To become sustainable & stronger we have set up a target to reach below 4.5% a fiscal deficit level: FM
12:17 PM, 1 Feb
Revised estimate of capital expenditure is Rs. 6.3 lakh crore: FM
12:17 PM, 1 Feb
12:16 PM, 1 Feb
Rs. 1 lakh crore to assist the states in catalysing the overall investment in economy. These 50 years interest free loans are over and above the normal borrowings to the states: FM
12:16 PM, 1 Feb
Implementation of Ken Betwa Linking project at est. cost of Rs. 44,605 Cr. to be taken up with irrigation benefits to 9.0 lakh hectare farmland, drinking water to 62 lakh people, 103 MW hydropower. 27 MW solar power generation: FM
12:04 PM, 1 Feb
Government back funds SIDBI fund of funds have provided scale capital creating a multiplier effect: FM
Issuance of E-passports will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance convenience for citizens, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech on Tuesday.
12:01 PM, 1 Feb
Sovereign Green Bonds to be issued in public sector projects to reduce carbon footprint initiatives in the economy: FM
12:01 PM, 1 Feb
Outlay for capital expenditure increased by 35.4% from previous year to 7.50 lakh crore in 2022-23: FM
12:00 PM, 1 Feb
5-7% biomass pellets will be co-fired in thermal power plants resulting in carbon dioxide savings of 38 mmt annually: FM
12:00 PM, 1 Feb
Financial support will be provided to farmers wanting to take up Agro-Forestry: FM
12:00 PM, 1 Feb
Rs. 19,500 crore marked for PLI for manufacturing of high efficiency module for polysilicon: FM
12:00 PM, 1 Feb
Our government is committed towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat in armed forces. 68% of capital procurement budget will be earmarked for domestic industry for 2022-23 up from 58% in 2021-22: FM
11:59 AM, 1 Feb
Green Energy & Clean Mobility systems have immense potential to modernise the country, make Indian industry more inclusive & generate employment for the youth: FM
11:53 AM, 1 Feb
68% of R&D budget in Defence earmarked for Make In India: FM
11:53 AM, 1 Feb
The laying of optical fibre in villages to be completed by 2025: FM
8:53 AM, 31 Jan
The Budget Session will begin from today with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall
8:54 AM, 31 Jan
Soon after the President's address, FM Sitharaman will be tabling the Economic Survey 2022
8:54 AM, 31 Jan
The Budget Session is scheduled to conclude on April 8 wherein the first part of the session will extend up to February 11
8:54 AM, 31 Jan
What is Economic Survey
The Economic Survey sets the context for the Union Budget. It offers a glimpse into the trends in various sectors, like agricultural, industrial production, infrastructure, employment, money supply, prices, imports, exports.
8:54 AM, 31 Jan
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that farmers will observe 'Virodh Diwas' today demanding that the Centre should fulfil their promise made to farmers on Minimum Support Price (MSP).
8:55 AM, 31 Jan
2 hours 42 minutes: The longest Budget speech
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds the record for delivering the longest Budget speech, speaking for 2 hours and 42 minutes on February 1, 2020, reports PTI. With two pages remaining of Budget 2020-21, she cut short her speech as she felt unwell.
8:56 AM, 31 Jan
Covid-19 safety in Parliament
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday discussed Covid-19 safety in Parliament during the Budget session. Naidu accepted Birla’s suggestion members of both Houses be seated at different locations by name to avoid confusion and crowding. The two Houses will meet at different times for Covid safety.
9:08 AM, 31 Jan
Between February 13 and March 13 there would be a recess during which the standing committees will examine the budgetary allocations for the various ministries and departments following which reports will be prepared.
9:14 AM, 31 Jan
There would however be no Zero Hour in both Houses of Parliament during the first two days of the session which will take place on January 31 and February 1.
There would be a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the address by the President and a general debate on the budget.
9:14 AM, 31 Jan
The Budget session would have 29 sittings-10 in the first part and 19 in the second. The Lok Sabha will sit between 4 pm and 9 pm from February 11, while the session in the Rajya Sabha would be between 10 am and 3 pm.
On Tuesday at 10.10 am a Cabinet Meeting will be held before the Budget is tabled in Parliament.
9:15 AM, 31 Jan
Budget session arrangements
Several measures have been taken ahead of the Budget session in parliament in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. A limited number of MPs will be seated in their original seats while others will occupy the galleries.
9:50 AM, 31 Jan
Expectations from Union Budget
We're expecting a higher MGNREGA outlaw & a similar scheme for urban poor. It is very important to provide support to MSMEs, which have been affected by pandemic & are clearly the job-creating machine of economy: Subhrakant Panda, Senior VP FICCI
9:52 AM, 31 Jan
Stock market ahead of Budget session
Sensex surges 724.1 points, currently at 57,924.33. Nifty up by 216.35 points, currently at 17,318.30
10:12 AM, 31 Jan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the press around 10:30 am ahead of the Budget session of Parliament.
10:13 AM, 31 Jan
The first part of the Budget session will be held from January 31 to February 11. After this, it will go into a recess to examine the budgetary allocations for different departments.
10:33 AM, 31 Jan
Today there'll be President's address & Budget to be presented tomorrow. Everyone's ready to discuss these but new issues & issues already there -inflation, unemployment, farmers' issue, crimes against women & Dalits- will be raised from time to time: Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP in RS
10:34 AM, 31 Jan
We'd been saying from beginning,Monsoon Session was affected due to this.Ruling party had said that Oppn isn't allowing Parliament to function. But truth has come out. We'll raise this issue, Oppn has to agree on how to take it forward: Mallikarjun Kharge on Pegasus
10:43 AM, 31 Jan
Pegasus row during Budget
Opposition parties are likely to raise the Pegasus snooping allegations, farmers' issues and the border row with China in the Budget session of Parliament which is starting from today, PTI reported.
The session is being held in the midst of crucial assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP is locked in a bitter electoral contest with its rivals, and with the campaigning in full swing, it will have an effect on Parliament proceedings.
10:45 AM, 31 Jan
Budget Session commences today. I welcome you & all MPs to this session. In today’s global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India. This session instils confidence in the world regarding the country’s economic progress, vaccination program, Made in India vaccines: PM Modi
In this Session too, discussions, issues of discussions & open-minded debates can become an important opportunity for global impact. I hope that all MPs, political parties will have quality discussions with open mind & help take the country on the path to development swiftly: PM
10:49 AM, 31 Jan
True that polls affect Sessions & discussions. But I request all MPs that elections will go on but Budget Session draws a blueprint for entire year. The more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity rest of the year becomes to take the country to economic heights: PM
10:57 AM, 31 Jan
Binoy Viswam, CPI MP in Rajya Sabha moves a Privilege Motion against IT Min Ashwini Vaishnaw for his statements on the floor of the House regarding the Pegasus issue, in light of the recent report by an international publication.
10:58 AM, 31 Jan
President Ram Nath Kovind's cavalcade arrives at the Parliament as the Budget Session commences todaỵ He will deliver the President's Address to both House of the Parliament, shortly.
11:00 AM, 31 Jan
President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at the Central Hall of the Parliament; President's Address to both Houses shortly.
11:15 AM, 31 Jan
President Kovind addresses Parliament ahead of Budget 2022 session
11:15 AM, 31 Jan
President Kovind pays tribute to freedom fighters in Parliament
11:16 AM, 31 Jan
The government has honoured Netaji on his 125th birth anniversary: Prez Kovind
11:16 AM, 31 Jan
"India worked as a team during Covid. India's vaccination programme has created world records. Over 90% senior citizens have received at least one dose of vaccine," President Kovind said.
11:16 AM, 31 Jan
Govt looking at long-term solutions for health emergencies. The Rs 64,000-crore Ayushman Bharat scheme is an example, said President Kovind.
11:16 AM, 31 Jan
I bow down to the lakhs of freedom fighters who prioritised their duties and helped India get its rights. I also respectfully remember the personalities who contributed to the development journey of India in the 75 years of independence: President Ram Nath Kovind