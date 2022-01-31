Budget 2022 LIVE: Duty concessions given for high growth of electronics items, says FM

Digital Rupee in India: What is blockchain technology and how does it work?

India’s own digital cryptocurrency to soon become reality

Union Budget 2022: Full list of what is costlier, what is cheaper

Emphasis on EVs, many areas may soon become no-go zones: Sitharaman

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 01: The Union Cabinet has approved the Union Budget 2022 which will be presented by Nirmala Sitharaman shortly in Parliament.

The stage for the Budget presentation was set by the Economic Survey stating that the government has the fiscal space to do more to support the economy that is forecast to grow at a healthy 8-8.5 per cent growth in the 2022-23 fiscal.

From laymen to industry experts, all are expecting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to announce relief measures in the upcoming budget on February 1.