Budget 2022 LIVE: Duty concessions given for high growth of electronics items, says FM

    New Delhi, Feb 01: The Union Cabinet has approved the Union Budget 2022 which will be presented by Nirmala Sitharaman shortly in Parliament.

    The stage for the Budget presentation was set by the Economic Survey stating that the government has the fiscal space to do more to support the economy that is forecast to grow at a healthy 8-8.5 per cent growth in the 2022-23 fiscal.

    From laymen to industry experts, all are expecting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to announce relief measures in the upcoming budget on February 1.

    Parliament Updates: Made in India tab replaces bahi-khata as Budget 2022 goes digital

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:46 PM, 1 Feb
    Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow
    12:46 PM, 1 Feb
    Union Finance Minister Sitharaman introduces Finance Bill 2022
    12:45 PM, 1 Feb
    Customs duty on cut-diamonds has been reduced to 5%: FM
    12:32 PM, 1 Feb
    To further electronics manufacturing, duty concessions given for high growth of electronics items
    12:32 PM, 1 Feb
    Taxpayers deserve applause who have diligently contributed to fulfilling their responsibilities in improved tax & GST: FM
    12:32 PM, 1 Feb
    GST revenues are buoyant despite the pandemic, gross GST collection for month of January are over Rs. 1.4 lakh crore. The highest since the inception of GST: FM
    12:26 PM, 1 Feb
    GST payed a remarkable reform in India's GDP: FM
    12:26 PM, 1 Feb
    Virtual digital assets to be taxed at 30% and 1 % TDS on transfer of virtual digital assets: FM
    12:20 PM, 1 Feb
    Existing tax benefits for Startups which were offered redemption of taxes for 3 consecutive years to be extended by 1 more year: FM
    12:19 PM, 1 Feb
    Tax deduction limit to be reduced for central government employees from 18% to 15% in their contribution to NPAs: FM
    12:19 PM, 1 Feb
    Reduce of surcharge of cooperative societies from 12% to 7% for those having income below 1 crore: FM
    12:18 PM, 1 Feb
    Reduced alternate minimum tax for cooperatives from 18.5% to 15%: FM
    12:17 PM, 1 Feb
    We have further simplified tax system. Introducing new updated return where people can file updated return within 2 years of the filed IT Return: FM
    12:17 PM, 1 Feb
    Effective Capital Expenditure of the Central Govt is estimated at Rs 10.68 lakh crores in 2022-23, about 4.1% of GDP: FM
    12:17 PM, 1 Feb
    To become sustainable & stronger we have set up a target to reach below 4.5% a fiscal deficit level: FM
    12:17 PM, 1 Feb
    Revised estimate of capital expenditure is Rs. 6.3 lakh crore: FM
    12:17 PM, 1 Feb
    12:16 PM, 1 Feb
    Rs. 1 lakh crore to assist the states in catalysing the overall investment in economy. These 50 years interest free loans are over and above the normal borrowings to the states: FM
    12:16 PM, 1 Feb
    Implementation of Ken Betwa Linking project at est. cost of Rs. 44,605 Cr. to be taken up with irrigation benefits to 9.0 lakh hectare farmland, drinking water to 62 lakh people, 103 MW hydropower. 27 MW solar power generation: FM
    12:04 PM, 1 Feb
    Government back funds SIDBI fund of funds have provided scale capital creating a multiplier effect: FM
    12:02 PM, 1 Feb
    What is E-Passport? Know all about chip-embedded passport, to be rolled out in 2022-23
    Issuance of E-passports will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance convenience for citizens, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech on Tuesday.
    12:01 PM, 1 Feb
    Sovereign Green Bonds to be issued in public sector projects to reduce carbon footprint initiatives in the economy: FM
    12:01 PM, 1 Feb
    Outlay for capital expenditure increased by 35.4% from previous year to 7.50 lakh crore in 2022-23: FM
    12:00 PM, 1 Feb
    5-7% biomass pellets will be co-fired in thermal power plants resulting in carbon dioxide savings of 38 mmt annually: FM
    12:00 PM, 1 Feb
    Financial support will be provided to farmers wanting to take up Agro-Forestry: FM
    12:00 PM, 1 Feb
    Rs. 19,500 crore marked for PLI for manufacturing of high efficiency module for polysilicon: FM
    12:00 PM, 1 Feb
    Our government is committed towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat in armed forces. 68% of capital procurement budget will be earmarked for domestic industry for 2022-23 up from 58% in 2021-22: FM
    11:59 AM, 1 Feb
    Green Energy & Clean Mobility systems have immense potential to modernise the country, make Indian industry more inclusive & generate employment for the youth: FM
    11:53 AM, 1 Feb
    68% of R&D budget in Defence earmarked for Make In India: FM
    11:53 AM, 1 Feb
    The laying of optical fibre in villages to be completed by 2025: FM
