Budget 2022: Centre allocates Rs 73,000 cr to MGNREGA, 25.51 pc lower than 2021-22 revised estimate

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 1: The rural jobs guarantee programme MGNREGA has been allocated Rs 73,000 crore for 2022-23 in the Union Budget presented on Tuesday. It is This is 25.51 per cent less than the revised estimate for the current financial year.

MGNREGA aims to enhance the livelihood security of households in rural areas of the country by giving at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.

In 2006, the first phase of the scheme was implemented in 200 most backward districts and it was subsequently extended to additional districts, 113 with effect from April 1, 2007 and 17 from May 15, 2007.

The remaining districts were included under the Act with effect from April 1, 2008. The Act now covers all rural districts of the country. PTI

Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 17:10 [IST]