Budget 2020: Amit Shah hails Sitharaman for development-oriented budget

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 01: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Union Budget 2020-21 will further the Modi government's resolve to make India a USD-5 trillion economy.

"In this budget, the Modi government has taken effective steps to rationalise the tax system, boost the basic infrastructure, strengthen the banking system, promote investment and ease of doing business, which will further Modi government's resolve to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy," he tweeted.

Shah added that the budget will contribute significantly in fulfilling the Modi government's aim to double the income of farmers. Describing it as 'Jan Jan ka budget' (a Budget for everyone), he said that the relief in income tax will benefit the salaried class.

Budget 2020: What gets cheaper, what gets more expensive

Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda also praised the Budget and said it will ensure all-round development.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has ensured all-round development of all sections of the society. The Budget 2020, presented today in the Parliament is the testimony of the vision of Narendra Modi ji for 'New India'. I express my gratitude for our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji and her team for the visionary and futuristic, growth-oriented and all-inclusive Budget," he tweeted.

"The Modi government through this budget has provided a major and unprecedented relief in income tax to taxpayers of every category. Particularly, the middle-class salaried taxpayers will not only get to pat reduced tax but will also get relief from the simplification of tax system," he said in another tweet.

New Income Tax slabs 2020

Rajnath Singh hails Budget 2020

Budget gives outline of new and confident India and will make country healthy and wealthy in coming years, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. "Budget has clear focus on welfare and development of all sections. It gives special attention to farmers," he added.