Buddha Purnima: PM Modi addresses Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations

New Delhi, May 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima. According to an official release of the Prime Minister's office (PMO).

"I once again salute our frontline healthcare workers, doctors, nurses who selflessly risk their lives every day to serve others in need, to those who have suffered & lost their dear ones. I extend condolences," PM Modi said on occasion of Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima.

"We now have a better understanding of pandemic which strengthens our strategy to fight. We have the vaccine which is important to save lives and defeat the pandemic. India is proud of our scientists who have worked on the COVID-19 vaccines," PM Modi said.

"In the last year, we have seen several individuals and organizations rise to the occasion and do everything possible to reduce suffering. The generous contribution of equipment and materials made by the Buddist organizations, followers of Buddh dharma from the world over," PM Modi added.

Over 50 most prominent Buddhist religious leaders from around the world also addressed the congregation.

"The event is being organised by the Culture Ministry in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and will witness participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world. Over 50 most prominent Buddhist religious leaders from around the world will address the congregation," PMO had said.

Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and Minister of State for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju will also address the event. Buddha Purnima celebrations are being held through a virtual congregation owing to the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Buddha Purnima is celebrated to mark the birth of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It can be seen that it is considered a 'triple-blessed day' - as Tathagata Gautam Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and Maha Parnirvana.