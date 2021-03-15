BSP to contest assembly polls in three states on its own: Mayawati

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Mar 15: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Monday asserted that her party will contest the assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry on its own, saying the BSP has had a bitter experience of aligning with other parties in the past. She also stated that her party will go alone in the UP assembly elections next year.

"We are working internally on the elections. We do not reveal our strategy. The BSP will will contest on all the 403 assembly seats in UP, and will perform well. The performance of the party will be good in the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh," she told reporters at an event to pay tributes to BSP founder Kanshi Ram on his 87th birth anniversary.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said her party has had a bitter experience of aligning with other parties in the past.

"The experience of our party forging an alliance with others has not been good. Our party leaders, workers and voters are highly disciplined. This is not the case with other parties of the country. In an alliance, our votes are transferred to the other party, but the votes of the other party are not transferred to us," she said.

"This has been a very bad and bitter experience. In future also, we will not forge any alliance with any party," she added.