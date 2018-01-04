BSF avenges constable Hazra's death, two Pakistani mortar positions destroyed

A day after a BSF head constable was killed in a Pakistani sniper fire, Indian forces retaliated on Thursday, leaving several positions across the border heavily damaged, said reports

At least two mortar positions of Pakistani forces were damaged along with 'solar panels and other weapons'.

"Our BSF soldier was deployed on forward duty point when Pakistan's sniper shot hit him yesterday. Border Security Force gave a solid response in which Pakistan's infrastructure, solar panel and weapons were damaged. Their posts suffered a major loss," BSF IG, Jammu, Ramawtar, told the media.

Although some reports say that 10-12 Pakistan Rangers were killed, the BSF has not confirmed it so far.

An infiltration bid was foiled at Budhwar area of Arnia sub-sector of RS Pura sector in Jammu district. BSF troopers have also reportedly killed an infiltrator this morning.

On Thursday, Fifty-year-old Head Constable RP Hazra was severely wounded after Pakistani forces "sniped" from across the border in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir at about 4 pm. He later succumbed to his injuries on his birthday.

Hazra, who hailed from Murshidabad in West Bengal, was born in 1967. He had served for about 27 years in the border guarding force. He is survived by a daughter (21) and son (18).

According to govt data, Pakistani forces have violated the ceasefire along the International Border and Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir more than 720 times in 2017, the highest in past seven years. The data further states that Pakistani forces have violated ceasefire 724 times along the LoC till October in comparison to 449 times in 2016.

OneIndia News