BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12 Results 2022: Check expected release date

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 07: The BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The board is yet to make a decision regarding the declaration of the Bihar School Examination Board result for classes 10 and 12. The BSEB 10 practical exam was held from January 20 and January 22, while the BSEB Madhyamik exams were held from February 17 and 24.

The Bihar Board will release the inter exam result only after considering the objections and feedback. The BSEB 12th exams began on February 1 and ended on February 14, while the practicals were held between January 10 and 20.. In all 13.5 lakh students had registered for the BSEB inter exams this year.

Going by past trends, the results are expected to be declared this month itself. Last year the exams began on February 1 and the results were declared on March 26. The BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 once declared will be available on biharboardonline.com.

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 16:06 [IST]