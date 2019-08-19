BS Yediyurappa may form his cabinet on Tuesday

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, Aug 19: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa confirms that within a few hours he will get the final list from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah following that his cabinet will be formed on Tuesday.

Yediyurappa said, "Within 2-3 hours, I am going to get the final list from Amit Bhai (BJP President Amit Shah). So, cabinet expansion will be done tomorrow.

Currently, Yediyurappa is the only minister in Karnataka, with a state cabinet yet to be appointed.

Three weeks since he was sworn in as CM, he held four cabinet meetings, and he has been the only minister in attendance at all of them. The only other participants at these meetings have included the chief secretary and officials of different state government departments.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa: Within 2-3 hours, I am going to get the final list from Amit bhai (BJP President Amit Shah). So, cabinet expansion will be done tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/RbKMa8PiBC — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

He made several efforts over the past 22 days to gain an audience with PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah who is also the party chief for deliberations about his cabinet.

Karnataka phone tapping row: "If I was involved I would have panicked", says HDK

There are 33 ministerial berths to be filled, excluding the chief minister. Finally, it is happening tomorrow, after a lot of efforts Yediyurappa will form his cabinet.