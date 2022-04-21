Violence is in the DNA of RSS, says Brinda Karat

Brinda Karat moves SC against Jahangirpuri demolition drive

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 21: CPM leader, Brinda Karat has moved the Supreme Court against the demolitions in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. She has alleged that under the guise of encroachment removal, discriminatory and arbitrary demolition drive is being operated as a communal political game, a LiveLaw report said.

"The demolition action under the guise of encroachment removal is totally in violation of principles of natural justice and statutory provisions of Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 and the Constitution. It is without following any due process of law," the petition filed by Karat said.

he Supreme Court will hear pleas challenging the demolition drive at Jahangirpuri today, April 21.

On Wednesday the court had stopped the anti-encroachment drive by authorities in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area here, and agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against the riot accused.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana ordered status quo in the present situation, saying the petition would be listed before an appropriate bench.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a petition against the special joint encroachment removal action of civic bodies including the NDMC and the PWD, saying "a completely unauthorised and unconstitutional demolition" had been ordered.

He alleged that the demolition, which was to start at 2 pm on Wednesday, had begun at 9 am and no mandatory notice for demolition had been served on the alleged violators.

The area had witnessed violent clashes, including stone-pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local had sustained injuries.

Know all about Brinda Karat

(With PTI inputs)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 9:19 [IST]