'Bright young actor gone too soon': PM Modi mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's death

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, June 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mourned the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34-year-old was found dead at his home in Bandra, the police said it was a case of suicide.

Calling him a bright young actor he said his rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances.

"Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment. "He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra. Our team is there," Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Western Region, told PTI.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies of suicide, confirms police

His manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9.

The actor, who became popular with his starring role in the television show "Pavitra Rishta" made his foray into films with "Kai Po Che!" in 2013.

He has starred in movies such as "Shuddh Desi Romance", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Raabta", "Kedarnath" and "Sonchiriya".