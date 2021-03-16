Bribes for recruitment: CBI names 7 Army officers

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 16: The CBI has named five Lieutenant Colonels, a Major and a Lieutenant of the Indian Army in a case relating to corruption involving recruitment to the force.

In a note, the CBI said that it has registered a case on a complaint from office of Additional Directorate General, Discipline & Vigilance, Adjutant General's Branch, Integrated HQ of Ministry of Defence (Army), DHQ PO, New Delhi against 17 Army officials including Lt. Col., Major, Naib Subedar, Sepoy etc.; 6 private persons & others on the allegations pertaining to bribery and irregularities in recruitment of officers and other ranks through Service Selection Board (SSB).

Searches were conducted today at 30 places including Base Hospital, Cantonment, other Army establishments, civilian areas covering 13 cities viz. Kapurthala, Bhathinda, Delhi, Kaithal, Palwal, Lucknow, Bareili, Gorakhpur, Vishakhapatnam, Jaipur, Guwahati, Jorhat and Chirangon which led to recovery of several incriminating documents. The documents so recovered during searches are being scrutinised.