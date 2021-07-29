YouTube
    'Breathtaking': Watch train passing through Goa's Dudhsagar waterfall halted due to heavy rains

    New Delhi, July 29: A train passing through Doodhsagar waterfall in Goa in South Western Railway, was halted due to heavy rainfall and low visibility in the area.

    The video, shared by the Railway Ministry on Twitter, shows the train coming to a halt after Dudhsagar waterfall starts releasing a large volume of water on the Mandovi river.

    In the video shared by Prasar Bharati, shows a large volume of water was falling in the Mandovi river.

    "WATCH: A train passing through Doodhsagar waterfall in South Western Railway, halted due to heavy rainfall," wrote the public broadcasting agency while sharing the video.

    The Dudhsagar waterfall is a four-tiered waterfall located on the Mandovi River in Goa which offers an idyllic view from a nearby rail line connecting Panaji with Bengaluru, especially during monsoon season as the falls form a huge force of water.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 15:45 [IST]
    X