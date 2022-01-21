Woman in sleep blurts out she stole thousands: Husband reports her to cops

Brave Dog saves Deer from drowning, Heart-warming video leaves netizens gushing

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 21: If you are a regular social media user, I am sure your accounts would be flooded with heart-warming videos of animals, especially the dogs. In one such instance a new story of a dog a deer from drowning has surfaced on the internet.

The video shared on twitter shows a pet dog rescuing a drowning baby deer in what appears to be a river. The video shows pooch emerging from the water below the bush from the opposite side of the river.

What is more adorable is that, the doggie is seen carrying the baby deer in its mouth while it peddles through the river water.

The video since shared has garnered over 12 lakh views. However, it is not clear where the video is from.

The sweet story of the two animals has touched the hearts of netizens, who could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. Many have showered praises on the dog for saving the baby deer.

"Unbelievable instincts. Wish human beings would be kind to stop deforestation and to leave the animal's sanctuaries alone. Please give the furbaby big kisses and hugs from me (sic)," a user said.

"Dogs are the best living thing in this universe (sic)," said another.

Story first published: Friday, January 21, 2022, 15:07 [IST]