YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Brainstorming continues: PM Modi holds 5 hour meet with another set of leaders

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while continuing to seek feedback from colleagues on the functioning of the government held a meeting with another group of ministers on Monday as well as BJP functionaries.

    Brainstorming continues: PM Modi holds 5 hour meet with another set of leaders
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Present at the meeting were Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and General Secretary in Charge of Organisation, B L Santhosh. The exercise that lasted five hours also was attended by Union Ministers, Sadananda Gowda and V K Singh.

    A similar exercise was conducted on Friday and the meeting was attended by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, Law Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP President, J P Nadda and B L Santhosh.

    The meetings while being termed as a regular exercise has attracted attention amidst talks of a Cabinet reshuffle. The meetings are also an exercise to seek feedback from the ministers and top party leaders on issues such as the pandemic management.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi bjp politics

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 11:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X