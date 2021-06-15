Brainstorming continues: PM Modi holds 5 hour meet with another set of leaders

G7 Summit: PM Modi gives mantra of 'one earth, one health'

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while continuing to seek feedback from colleagues on the functioning of the government held a meeting with another group of ministers on Monday as well as BJP functionaries.

Present at the meeting were Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and General Secretary in Charge of Organisation, B L Santhosh. The exercise that lasted five hours also was attended by Union Ministers, Sadananda Gowda and V K Singh.

A similar exercise was conducted on Friday and the meeting was attended by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, Law Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP President, J P Nadda and B L Santhosh.

The meetings while being termed as a regular exercise has attracted attention amidst talks of a Cabinet reshuffle. The meetings are also an exercise to seek feedback from the ministers and top party leaders on issues such as the pandemic management.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 11:26 [IST]