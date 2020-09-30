YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BrahMos supersonic cruise missile test fired

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 30: India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos having a range of around 400 km, officials said.

    The BrahMos cruise missile travels at a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times that of sound.

    BrahMos supersonic cruise missile test fired
    File Photo

    The test-firing of the missile was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) off the coast of Balasore in Odisha, the officials said.

    DRDO successfully test fires laser-guided anti-tank guided missile

      Babri Demolition Case:Court acquits all 32, says 'leaders tried to prevent demolition'|Oneindia News

      BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.

      More BRAHMOS News

      Read more about:

      brahmos drdo

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X