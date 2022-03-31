Brace yourself! Heatwave warning in these states for the next 3 days

Delhi weather: Max temperature likely to be around 40 degrees C

Mercury rising: IMD predicts heatwave conditions to continue in Maharashtra for next 3 days

Delhi weather update: Severe heat wave predicted for today, tomorrow; temperature likely to touch 40 degrees C

Brace for a scorching summer as IMD predicts heatwave in Central, West India for next 4-5 days

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 31: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said heatwave spell will continue over Northwest, Central and West India during next 4-5 days. However, the intensity of heatwave will reduce over Northwest India from 1st April.

The department stated that the temperature in the national capital may rise up to 40 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days.

"Heat Wave Spell likely to continue over Northwest, Central and West India during next 4-5 days. However, the intensity of Heat Wave Spell will reduce over Northwest India from 01st April 2022," the IMD tweeted.

IMD also urged everyone to avoid sun exposure as much as possible. The weather department alerted the Labour ministry, Power ministry, Fire departments about the same.

Under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels, Meanwhile, Isolated heavy rainfall has been forecasted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya between March 31 and April 3.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 16:41 [IST]