YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Brace for a scorching summer as IMD predicts heatwave in Central, West India for next 4-5 days

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 31: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said heatwave spell will continue over Northwest, Central and West India during next 4-5 days. However, the intensity of heatwave will reduce over Northwest India from 1st April.

    The department stated that the temperature in the national capital may rise up to 40 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days.

    Brace for a scorching summer as IMD predicts heatwave in Central, West India for next 4-5 days

    "Heat Wave Spell likely to continue over Northwest, Central and West India during next 4-5 days. However, the intensity of Heat Wave Spell will reduce over Northwest India from 01st April 2022," the IMD tweeted.

    IMD also urged everyone to avoid sun exposure as much as possible. The weather department alerted the Labour ministry, Power ministry, Fire departments about the same.

    Under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels, Meanwhile, Isolated heavy rainfall has been forecasted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya between March 31 and April 3.

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather india meteorological department

    Story first published: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 16:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X