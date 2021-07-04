Use of weaponised drones for terrorism calls for serious attention: India at UN

Bovine smuggling: 20 arrested in Jammu

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jammu, July 04: A bid to smuggle 72 bovines into Jammu and Kashmir was foiled with the arrest of 20 men in Reasi district on Saturday, officials said.

Eight FIRs were registered against the cattle smugglers at different police stations in the union territory, they said.

The smugglers were arrested from Arnas, Chasana, Thandapani and Yuli areas and the 72 cattle were rescued, they said, adding three vehicles, used in the crime, were seized from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jumma, Mohammad Ashraf, Shabir, Rafeeq, Javaid, Abdul Majeed, Mohammad Abrar, Mohammad Hanief, Fayaz Ahmed, Fareed Ahmed, Mohammad Iqbal, Mohammad Shafi, Arfat Ahmed, Farooq, Mohammad Yousaf, Mohammad Isaq, Mohammad Mushtaq, Mohammad Farooq, Mohammad Yousaf and Saddam Hussain.

On preliminary inquiry, it was found that bovines carried from different areas, were collected at a single point and were to be smuggled across the valley through mountain passes on foot, officials said.

Since April this year, 262 cattle have been rescued in 32 cases registered against bovine smugglers, they said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, July 4, 2021, 8:58 [IST]