Border disengagement reports in Indian media inaccurate says Global Times

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 13: China's Global Times had said that Indian media reports about a detailed disengagement at the border are inaccurate.

India always had an unrealistic idea about the Line of Actual Control and disregarded history and unilaterally believes that Finger 4 and 8 on the northern bank of Pangong Tso are its patrolling areas.

"The Indian media's reports that detailed arrangements for a proposed disengagement plan are being discussed and finalised by the Chinese and Indian militaries are inaccurate and not helpful for the two sides to reach their established goals," the state-owned newspaper said, in a report quoting sources. The report said while the momentum brought by the eighth round of corps commanders' talks was good, the "disengagement plan" mentioned by the Indian media is "not accurate," it was also reported.

The report comes a day after Indian media reports said that as a first step, the armoured vehicles including the tanks, armoured personnel carriers are to be moved back to a significant distance from the LAC by both sides.

In the second step to be carried out near the northern bank of the Pangong Tso lake, both sides are to withdraw around 30 per cent of the troops every day for three days, sources said. Owing to this the Indian side would come close to its administrative Dhan Singh Thapa post and the Chinese have agreed to go back to their position east of Finger 8.

In the third step, the two sides are to withdraw from their respective positions along the southern bank of the Pangong Tso which also includes the heights and territories around the Rezang La and Chushul.

On Tuesday, Indian Army Chief, General M M Naravane said that he is hopeful of a pact with China to defuse tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.