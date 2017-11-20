Booklet, pamphlet on 'Love Jihad' distributed at spiritual fair in Jaipur

Jaipur November 20: The Rajasthan police ordered an inquiry into alleged distribution of controversial booklets and pamphlets warning Hindu girls of 'love jihad' at a stall in an ongoing Hindu spiritual and service fair in Jaipur.

The pamphlets, carrying a picture of a Bollywood actress, warned people against 'love jihad' and also claimed that two Muslim actors had left their Hindu wives.

Amid claims that the material was reportedly handed out at a stall of Bajrang Dal, its coordinator Ashok Singh clarified that it was not distributed from their stall. Fair organiser Somkant Sharma said the content was not related to the fair.

"I have no idea if such pamphlets have been distributed. The fair is totally based on the work of service," he said.

The booklet and pamphlet have been withdrawn and an investigation ordered following the incident.

Jaipur's Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Yogesh Dadhich said an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the matter. "On reports of such material, I have asked the additional DCP to investigate the matter to ascertain who distributed these things in the fair," he told news agency PTI.

The fair is being held from November 16 to November 20.

PTI