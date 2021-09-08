TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to appear before ED tomorrow in coal smuggling case

Bengal: Durga Puja committees to get Rs 50,000 govt grant each for second year

West Bengal makes RT-PCR test must for flyers from 7 more countries on arrival

Bombs thrown at BJP MP's home near Kolkata

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Sep 08: Three crude bombs were thrown at BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday. No injuries were reported in the incident.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar condemned the incident, calling it "worrisome on law and order" and demanded prompt action against the culprits.

"Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions as this morning outside residence of Member Parliament @ArjunsinghWB is worrisome on law and order. Expect prompt action @WBPolice. As regards his security the issue has been earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial," he tweeted.

"Bomb explosions outside the residence of Member of Parliament Arjun Singh this morning is worrisome," tweets West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar pic.twitter.com/3WXSIsaJgS — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021