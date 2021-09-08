YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bombs thrown at BJP MP's home near Kolkata

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Sep 08: Three crude bombs were thrown at BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday. No injuries were reported in the incident.

    Dilip Ghosh
    Dilip Ghosh

    West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar condemned the incident, calling it "worrisome on law and order" and demanded prompt action against the culprits.

    "Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions as this morning outside residence of Member Parliament @ArjunsinghWB is worrisome on law and order. Expect prompt action @WBPolice. As regards his security the issue has been earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial," he tweeted.

    More WEST BENGAL News  

    Read more about:

    west bengal

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X