Waze wanted Hiran to own up in bomb scare case to prevent probe going to NIA, ATS

Param Bir Vs Anil Deshmukh: Bombay HC gives CBI 15 days to conduct preliminary inquiry

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Apr 05: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed CBI to conduct preliminary inquiry within 15 days into corruption allegations made by Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The bench ordered the Director of CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry in accordance with law and conclude it within 15 days Once the preliminary inquiry is complete, the director CBI is at discretion to further course of action, the CJ said.

While hearing on Dr Jaishri Patil's plea regarding allegations of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Bombay High Court says Anil Deshmukh is the Home Minister and no impartial probe can be done by the police.

In his plea, Param Bir Singh repeated the graft allegations that he had made against Deshmukh in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and also accused the Maharashtra Home Minister of interfering in police investigations.

Singh moved the Bombay High Court after the Supreme Court refused to entertain his plea regarding the same.

Singh, who was shunted out as Mumbai Police Commissioner in the wake of the Antilia bomb scare case, has also challenged the government's order to transfer him from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Singh, who was recently transferred, had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming Deshmukh's involvement in severe "malpractices".