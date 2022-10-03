Bomb threat onboard Iranian passenger jet over Indian airspace: IAF jets scrambled

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 03: The jets of the Indian Air Force were scrambled after a bomb threat was reported onboard an Iranian passenger ket over Indian airspace.

The final destination of the jet is China. The passenger jet continued to fly towards China with the security agencies monitoring the plane.

The IAF jets were scrambled after the the trigger was alerted. The plane was denied permission to land in Delhi after the alert was sounded.

The China-bound plane carried on its journey after it was given clearance by the authorities as it was not granted permission to land in Delhi and Jaipur due to technical reasons.

At 9.20 am a call regarding a bomb threat was received the police said. The Air Traffic Control shared the information with the flight as it was on Indian air space.

The fighter jets from Punjab and Jodhpur were scrambled to intercept the plane, an ANI report said.

The authorities at the Delhi airport were immediately put on alert and permission was sought for landing. It was however denied due to technical reasons and the flight was alerted to Jaipur where it was also not permitted to land.