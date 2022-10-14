Bomb threat on Delhi-bound flight, probe on: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Oct 14: A hoax bomb threat call was received for a Delhi-bound flight coming from Moscow on late Thursday night. All the crew members and passengers deboarded the plane after the call and an investigation is underway.

A call regarding the bomb was received last night. All the 386 passengers and 16 crew members were deboarded early morning in Delhi. An investigation is underway, said the Delhi Police.

"A call about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Delhi was received last night. The flight landed in Delhi at around 3.20 am. All passengers and crew members were deboarded. Flight is being checked and investigation is underway," reported ANI quoting Delhi Police.

Following the call, the security of Indira Gandhi Airport was beefed up.

The plane was checked in Delhi and no bomb was found during the checking, reported India Today.

Story first published: Friday, October 14, 2022, 9:53 [IST]