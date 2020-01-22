Bengaluru: No suspicious object found inside abandoned bag found near D-Mart in Hulimavu

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jan 22: No suspicious object found inside the abandoned bag found near D-Mart located in Bengaluru's Hulimavu. It was earlier reported that an unclaimed bag was found near the supermarket.

The city Police had evacuated customers and staff from D-Mart. Top cops, dog squad and firemen visited the spot.

Bomb squad who checked the suspicious bag found near D-Mart have confirmed that no suspicious object was found.

Meanwhile, Law enforcement authorities in Karnataka had stepped up vigil in the days leading to Republic Day celebrations on 26 January amid the scare of a live bomb found in Mangalore International Airport on Monday, senior police officials said.

People travelling to Bengaluru airport also said that there was heightened security.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday found a bag containing an improvised explosive device (IED) at Mangaluru airport, about 360 km from Bengaluru.

Earlier in the day, a 36-year-old man, who is suspected to have planted an explosive at the Mangaluru International Airport surrendered before the police here on Wednesday, officials said.

The suspect has been identified as Adithya Rao, a native of Manipal, they said, adding he resembled the one captured on CCTV footage at Mangaluru airport.

A 'live' explosive device was found in an unattended bag near a ticket counter of the departure gate of the international airport in Mangaluru on Monday and later defused at a nearby open ground.