Bomb attack on BJP candidate's car in Bengal

pti-Deepika S

Barrackpore, Apr 21: A country-made bomb was allegedly hurled at the vehicle of BJP candidate from Khardah assembly constituency, Shilbhadra Dutta, in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday evening, a police official said here. However, no casualty was reported.

Dutta claimed that he was taking tea at a roadside stall on Kalyani Expressway at Rahara when someone threw the bomb which exploded a few metres away from his vehicle.

A deputy commissioner-level officer of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate went to the spot to investigate the incident, the police official said.

The BJP candidate, who left the Trinamool Congress a few months ago, said that he will file a complaint with the Election Commission about the incident.