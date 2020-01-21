  • search
Trending Delhi Elections 2020
For Mangalore Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bomb at Mangalore airport: CCTV shows suspect had second bag in his possession

    By PTI
    |

    Mangaluru, Jan 21: The investigation to trace the suspect who placed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Mangaluru International Airport on Monday has revealed that the man detected in the CCTV footage was carrying another bag which he left behind at a shop before going to the airport.

    The suspect, before going to the airport, had two bags with him when got on to a bus from the bus stop near State Bank of India and alighted at Kenjar airport stop.

    Bomb at Mangalore airport: CCTV shows suspect had second bag in his possession

    He went to a nearby salon and asked the staff to keep his bag there for some time, which they allowed and told him to keep it outside the salon, police sources said.

    Mangalore Airport: 9 NSG commandos to review security arrangements; auto driver arrested

    He then hired an auto rickshaw with the other bag with the IED to reach the airport.

    After leaving the bag in the airport premises, he went back and collected the bag from the salon. He left by the same auto rickshaw towards Kavoor, they said.

    It is yet to be ascertained to which place he went from there and what he did with the other bag. It is also not clear whether he had really wanted to detonate the explosive planted at the airport as the wires of the IED had not been properly connected and the timer was not in the 'on' position, the sources said.

    They said his intention might have been to create a scare among the public or he went out of the airport in a huff before getting caught.

    More MANGALORE News

    Read more about:

    mangalore bomb cctv footage airport

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 15:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue