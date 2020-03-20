Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID19

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, March 20: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for the pandemic disease, COVID19 on Friday.

She reportedy said that for the past four day she had the symptoms, hence she got tested which came positive for COVID19. Her family and she was in quarantine, and they followed the medica advice.

The singer said, "For past 4 days I've had signs of flu,I got tested and it came positive for COVID19. My family and I are in complete quarantine and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of ppl I've been in touch with is underway."

India reports 5th coronavirus death, Italian tourist dies in Jaipur

India today recorded its fifth death due to the novel coronavirus. The total positive cases in the country have rose to 206 even as the government imposed a near-virtual lockdown, banning public gatherings, stopping international flights from Sunday and shutting down offices and schools.

The global death toll due to the COVID19 outbreak has reached 9,881, with over 2,46,597 confirmed cases.