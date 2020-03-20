  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID19

    By
    |

    Mumbai, March 20: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for the pandemic disease, COVID19 on Friday.

    She reportedy said that for the past four day she had the symptoms, hence she got tested which came positive for COVID19. Her family and she was in quarantine, and they followed the medica advice.

    Kanika Kapoor
    Kanika Kapoor

    The singer said, "For past 4 days I've had signs of flu,I got tested and it came positive for COVID19. My family and I are in complete quarantine and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of ppl I've been in touch with is underway."

    India reports 5th coronavirus death, Italian tourist dies in Jaipur

    India today recorded its fifth death due to the novel coronavirus. The total positive cases in the country have rose to 206 even as the government imposed a near-virtual lockdown, banning public gatherings, stopping international flights from Sunday and shutting down offices and schools.

    The global death toll due to the COVID19 outbreak has reached 9,881, with over 2,46,597 confirmed cases.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 15:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X