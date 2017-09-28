Bofors: UPA could have continued free on Quattrocchi’s fund, but didn’t says CBI

The UPA government had the option to freeze the accounts Bofors fugitive Ottavio Quattrocchi, but did not do so, the Central Bureau of Investigation said. UPA could have continued to press for the freeze of the UK accounts even after a court had in 2006 stalled proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender.

However the UPA government chose not to continue the freeze on the UK bank accounts, the CBI also told the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee. The CBI hinted that the earlier regime was keen on ensuring Quattrocchi was able to access 1 million dollars and Euro 3 million suspected to be slush funds from the Bofors deal.

The CBI recently said that it would continue probing the Bofors case dating back to the 1980s. It told the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee that it had informed the Supreme Court about its willingness to continue the probe.

"CBI in a letter dated 22.06.2017 conveyed its views that CBI, as investigative agency, was of the view that SLP (special leave petition) should be preferred against the order of the Delhi high court dated 31.05.2005," the agency told the PAC.

The Bofors case was raised by BJP MPs in the monsoon session of Parliament and was seen as part of a bid by the ruling party to keep up the pressure on main opposition Congress over the issue of corruption. The PAC is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss reports.

OneIndia News