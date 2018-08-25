  • search

Body of Unnao rape case witness exhumed, kin attempt immolation in protest

Posted By: PTI
    Unnao (UP), Aug 25: The district administration on Saturday exhumed the body of Yunus, the key CBI witness in the Unnao rape and murder case.

    Image tweeted by ANI
    Image tweeted by ANI

    Yunus was a witness in the case registered after the death of the father of a minor, who had alleged rape by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

    Protesting against the exhumation, Yunus's kin reached the residence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath to complain that the process was carried out without their consent. The deceased's wife Shabina Khatoon, along with other family members, tried to immolate themselves, saying Islam did not permit the re-digging of a grave.

    The rape victim's father died in April after being beaten up, allegedly by Sengar's brother and others.

    The rape victim's uncle had alleged foul play after the death of Yunus last week.

    On Twitter, Congress president Rahul Gandhi termed it mysterious and his burial hurried.

    The man's family however said he had died due to a liver ailment for which he was being treated.

    Sub divisional magistrates from Hasanganj and Unnao Sadar met the family members today, officials said.

    But Jaan Mohammad, brother of Yunus, told reporters at the district collectorate that the family was against exhumation.

    "The administration is building pressure on us. We do not want the post-mortem examination to be done as it is against our Shariat," he said.

    Safipur Circle Officer Vivek Ranjan Rai said, "Talks are going on with the family members of Yunus to get the post-mortem examination done."

    Yunus had claimed to have seen the rape victim's father being beaten up by the BJP MLA's brother.

    The rape victim's uncle had written to police on Wednesday, demanding a post-mortem examination.

    Earlier, the police had said that the family members had submitted medical prescriptions, indicating that the man was undergoing treatment for liver cirrhosis.

    His brothers had claimed that the rape victim's uncle has said they will get Rs 10-12 lakhs if they agree to the post-mortem examination.

    PTI

