Board Exams 2021: These states have rescheduled Class 10, 12 exams; Check list

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 12: Grappling with a second wave of Covid-19, several states have postponed Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in view of students' safety. After Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra became the latest entrant to list of states that have postponed the scheduled Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government on Monday decided to postpone Board SSC, HSC exams 2021 in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. While postponing the exams, the government said, 'your health is our priority.'

"Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses, Class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. We're closely monitoring the health situation. Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly," it said.

Punjab

Punjab School Education Board, PSEB Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 have been postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Class 12 exams, earlied scheduled to begin from March 22 would now begin from April 20. While Class 10 exams would now begin from May 4, 2021 instead of April 9.

Uttar Pradesh

The UP Board revised time table 2021 for class 10, 12 has been released. More details are available on the official website. The board had earlier decided to hold the exams on April 24, but now it has been scheduled for May 8. The UP Board Class 10 would conclude on May 25. The class 12 exams will conclude on May 28.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Class 10, Class 12 exam is scheduled to begin from April 30 and May 1, 2021 respectively.

Chhattisgarh

In the wake of increasing cases of corona infection in Chhattisgarh, State Board of Secondary Education has postponed the class Ten and 12th Board Examination. These exams were scheduled to be conducted from April 15. Earlier, the state government had announced that students of all the classes, except those from Classes 10 and 12, will be promoted to a higher grade without examinations.