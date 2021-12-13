YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BMC seals Kareena Kapoor's house after actor tests Covid positive

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Dec 13: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has sealed the residence of Kareena Kapoor Khan, after the actor tested positive for coronavirus.

    Kareena Kapoor

    The BMC claimed that Kareena and her BFF Amrita Arora flouted COVID rules by attending parties in Mumbai. The civic body had instructed the people, who came in contact with the two celebs, to undergo a RTPCT test.

    Kareena confirmed her diagnosis on Instagram, adding that she hopes to be "up and about soon". "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested," she said in a statement.

    The actor further said her family and staff, who are also double vaccinated, are "currently not showing any symptoms".

    "Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon," she added.

    According to the BMC sources, the tests for Khan and Arora were conducted on Saturday.

    "Yesterday, it was confirmed that they have tested positive...both are under home quarantine," the insiders said, adding people should follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to avoid spread of the disease.

    She has not given proper information yet but our officers are trying to find out that how many people did come in contact with her, the BMC said.

    More KAREENA KAPOOR News  

    Read more about:

    kareena kapoor coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 19:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X