BMC seals Kareena Kapoor's house after actor tests Covid positive

Mumbai, Dec 13: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has sealed the residence of Kareena Kapoor Khan, after the actor tested positive for coronavirus.

The BMC claimed that Kareena and her BFF Amrita Arora flouted COVID rules by attending parties in Mumbai. The civic body had instructed the people, who came in contact with the two celebs, to undergo a RTPCT test.

Kareena confirmed her diagnosis on Instagram, adding that she hopes to be "up and about soon". "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested," she said in a statement.

The actor further said her family and staff, who are also double vaccinated, are "currently not showing any symptoms".

"Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon," she added.

According to the BMC sources, the tests for Khan and Arora were conducted on Saturday.

"Yesterday, it was confirmed that they have tested positive...both are under home quarantine," the insiders said, adding people should follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to avoid spread of the disease.

She has not given proper information yet but our officers are trying to find out that how many people did come in contact with her, the BMC said.

Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 19:55 [IST]