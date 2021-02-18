BMC issues fresh COVID guidelines for Mumbai: Check details

YouTube
    Mumbai, Feb 18: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued fresh guidelines for Mumbai amid rising cases of COVID-19.

    According to BMC Commissioner IS Chahal, if 5 or more Covid-19 patients are found in a building, it will be sealed.

    "Stamps will be put on back of the hands of the patients staying in home quarantine. 300 marshals will be hired to keep an eye on people traveling in local trains without face mask. Besides, additional marshals will be hired to keep an eye on violators in Mumbai," the BMC said.

    Furthermore, wedding halls, clubs, and restaurants, etc., will be raided to check if they are flouting rules. Now people returning from Brazil will also have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine. Tests will be increased in areas where more patients are found, Chahal said.

