BMC chief sacked amid rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai

    Mumbai, May 08: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi was on Friday transferred as Additional CS in the Urban Development Department, with Iqbal Chahal being named his new successor.

    The move reportedly came after the official's failure to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the city.

    Representational Image

    Pardeshi has now been posted in the Urban Development Department in Chahal's place, said the order issued by the General Administration Department.

    Ashwini Bhide, former managing director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, and Sanjeev Jaiswal, two bureaucrats who were awaiting posting, were appointed as additional commissioners in the BMC.

    Jaiswal's last posting was as Thane municipal commissioner. He replaced additional municipal commissioner A L Jarhad who will take over as secretary, Relief and Rehabilitation. Kishoreraje Nimbalkar, current secretary, Relief and Rehabilitation, was appointed as secretary, Public Works Department.

    Ashwini Bhide has been brought in place of Jayashri Bhoj who has been shifted to the Small Scale Industries Development Corporation. Manoj Saunik, additional chief secretary, PWD has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Finance).

    India's financial capital has so far reported 11,219 positive cases and 437 deaths and is one of the worst-affected cities in Maharashtra.

    X