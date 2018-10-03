Blockade by farmers over but not the electoral damage threat

New Delhi, Oct 3: Farmers' march from Haridwar in Uttarakhand to Delhi having their 21-demands has been called off in the night of October2-3 and farmers have started going back to their respective places but this development could prove to be detrimental for the government at the Centre.

Farmers from all across the country including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and even from Kerala and Tamil Nadu participated in this protest march for their demands. Though after several rounds of talks between the protesting farmers and the government, they agree to end their protest and farmers were even allowed to go to Kisan Ghat in New Delhi the wee hours. But their anger is still palpable.

But political loss and benefit have been more into consideration sending the BJP on the back foot in view of 2019 Lok Sabha elections approaching fast. Actually farmers in western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan are mostly from the Jat community who are not happy with the government for many other reasons besides agrarian issue so discontent was simmering in the region from very long. So the government wanted this not to snowball further so the government agreed to their every demand. Political analysts say that electoral success of party majorly depends upon the support of this dominant community which is financially strong also. So the government is very worried as its stake in Uttar Pradesh are very high.

Political Analysts like Sidheshwar Prashad feels that this could be a warning bell for the government that is why it swung into action so swiftly and put over half a dozen minister into it. They mostly agreed to their demands but fulfilling them is a big challenge.

Some of the farmers while ending the deadlock were heard saying that farmer leaders might be happy with the assurances of the government but farmers are still not happy. They want result for all this protest and it is not possible for them to join such protest every time. While for the government fulfilling all the demands of farmers' is impossible as it will put unbearable burden on the government exchequer. Moreover, the government is also buying time as after three-four months elections will be declared and the government will not be in position to take a policy decision.

Some of the important demands out of 21 demands made by farmers included loan waiver of farmers and fair prices for crops, which they want without any delay. They also included complete loan waiver, revoking a ban on 10-year-old tractors in the National Capital Region (NCR), reduction in electricity tariff, implementation of the recommendations of the MS Swaminathan Commission on remunerative prices and payment of sugarcane arrears among others.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKP) is leading the protest that was started from Haridwar a week ago, which has support base among many other communities including Muslims and Sikhs in Punjab. Union minister of state for agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was in deliberations with them.