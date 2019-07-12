  • search
    Black sheep in BJP, Congress-JDS coalition will win trust vote: Siddaramaiah

    By PTI
    Bengaluru, July 12: Senior Congress leader Siddaramiah on Friday said the decision to seek a trust vote by the coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy was taken by the two ruling partners and asserted it has the numbers. He claimed the BJP was scared of the floor test because of the "black sheep" in the party.

    The Congress Legislature Party Leader also said he had been talking to disgruntled party MLAs barring Roshan Baig because he has been suspended.

    Yesterday we took the decision (on the trust vote) after discussions, the former chief minister told reporters here.

    Kumaraswamy, whose government is teetering on the brink of collapse after 16 MLAs of the ruling combine resigned, made the announcement about trust vote in the assembly earlier Friday.

    3 rebel MLAs summoned by Assembly Speaker fail to turn up

    Replying to questions, Siddaramaiah said without numbers or confidence none will seek a trust vote.

    "We have confidence, so we are moving the confidence motion," he added.

    On how the ruling combine would muster the numbers, Siddaramaiah said, How can we disclose now? You will come to know when the vote of confidence is moved. Things like how it will happen, who will be present cannot be disclosed now."

    To a question, he ruled out the possibility of a counter-operation to the alleged toppling bid of BJP, saying his party did not belive in operations.

    He refused to comment on the Supreme Court ordering status quo in the matter of resignation and disqualification of ten rebel MLAs.

    However, he added the Speaker was empowered under the anti-defection law to decide on disqualification of MLAs.

