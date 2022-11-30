DNA of those who burst firecrackers in India on Pakistan’s win cannot be Indian: Anil Vij

BJP's Anil Vij says Congress has Ravana hidden inside it

oi-Nitesh Jha

Gurugram, Nov 30: A day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's controversial statement when he compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ravana, erupted a war of words between the two parties, Haryana's BJP leader Anil Vij on Wednesday said that the Congress party still has a Ravana hidden inside it and its effects are seen on the party.

Taking to Twitter, the home minister of Haryana said, "Lord Shri Ram ji had killed Ravana ages ago, but with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement it seems that the Congress has 'Ravana' hidden inside it. Only because of which his (Ravana)'s effects are seen in the party from time to time," he tweeted in Hindi.

रावण को तो श्री राम जी ने युगों पहले मार दिया था परंतु कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुून खड़गे के ब्यान से लगता है कि कांग्रेस ने अपने अंदर रावण को छुपा कर रखा हुआ है तभी उसका असर कांग्रेस में समय समय पर देखने को मिलता है । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) November 30, 2022

The controversy started on Tuesday after the newly appointed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a poll campaign in Gujarat made the remark on PM Modi.

"Modi Ji is Prime Minister, and forgetting his work, he keeps campaigning in municipal corporation elections, MLA elections, MP elections...He (PM Modi) keeps talking about himself...You don't have to see anyone else, just look at Modi and vote. How many times do we see your face? How many forms do you have? Do you have 100 faces like Ravana?" Kharge had said.

Kharge invites sharp criticism for comparing PM and 100-headed Ravan

मोदी जी प्रधानमंत्री हैं। वह काम छोड़कर नगर निगम का चुनाव, MLA का चुनाव, MP के चुनाव में प्रचार करते रहते हैं।



हर वक्त अपनी ही बात करते हैं - 'आप किसी को मत देखो, मोदी को देखकर वोट दो।'



आपकी सूरत कितनी बार देखें? आपके कितने रूप हैं? क्या रावण की तरह 100 मुख हैं?



- @kharge जी pic.twitter.com/Iy6hYQfuhc — Congress (@INCIndia) November 29, 2022

Following Kharge's remark on PM Modi, a war of words erupted between the BJP and the Congress. BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Kharge's remark on PM Modi is an insult to every Gujarati.

"Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ravana is a grave insult to every Gujarati and it is an insult which is rubbed into every Gujarati which only reflects the mentality of the party (Congress)," said the BJP spokesperson.

The BJP spokesperson further said, "Sonia Gandhi who was the chief of the Congress had addressed PM Modi as a merchant of death (maut ka saudagar). Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay had told PM Modi to die Hitler's death."

Story first published: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 16:05 [IST]