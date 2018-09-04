BJP workers finding it difficult to make people understand what necessitated passage of SC/ST Act

New Delhi, Sep 4: Enthusiasm of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers has suddenly dampened in states like Uttar Pradesh where party workers have been upbeat till very recently. The workers of the party are facing an uphill task of convincing people about the government decision on the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A BJP office bearer in Uttar Pradesh told One India that two things are happening with the office bearer of the BJP. They have to reach out to people for different programmes of the party, but as soon as one approaches people they want an explanation on the SC/ST issue and the BJP's motive behind being so pro-Active when the matter was in the court.

The BJP leader said that the workers are so discouraged that they are now shying away from venturing out and the most interesting thing is that if you speak to the Scheduled Cast community in the state, there are no qualms in them to say that the government did not do anything on it. The community forced the government to do it. All these development could prove to be fatal in the election year.

As far as the Scheduled Cast and Scheduled Tribe community in the BJP is concerned, they too are in predicament as no one is ready to listen to them as well. Despite the fact that the issue figured in the meeting of BJP chief ministers with the PM and the party president, there is no solutions in sight for the BJP.

The BJP leaders at mandal and district level are unable to make people understand about this. They don't have answers to the questions of people. Another OBC office bearer of the BJP said that it is not the matter of just upper caste but MBCs, who have voted the BJP in a big way too are perplexed with this decision of the party. Forget about them not being happy but they are angry about this decision.

Sources said that feedback on this issue has been sent to the state and central leadership but solution is not in sight for the party and if mahagathbandhan happens rout of the BJP in the state is inevitable.