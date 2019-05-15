  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP won't be able to prove majority after forming govt: Sharad Pawar

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 15: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has predicted a 13-day Vajpayee regime-like fate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if it tries to form the next government after the Lok Sabha poll results are announced on May 23.

    Pawar also said he does not think the BJP will be able to prove majority in Lok Sabha even if invited to form the new government.

    File photo of Sharad Pawar
    File photo of Sharad Pawar

    Speaking to a Marathi TV channel, he said opposition leaders will come together in Delhi a day or two before the counting of votes and discuss about giving a stable government at the Centre.

    The BJP had emerged as the single largest party in 1996 general polls. On May 16, 1996 Atal Bihari Vajpayee took oath as the prime minister, only to resign 13 days later after he failed to get the majority on the floor of the House.

    Pawar said this time around, the BJP won't be able to prove majority in the Lok Sabha even if the President invites it to form the government.

    "He (the President) will give them 10 days, 15 days or three weeks to prove majority inside the House. I don't think the BJP will be able to prove majority," Pawar said.

    "Like Atal ji had become prime minister for 13 days, we may get to see a BJP prime minister for 13 days or 15 days," Pawar said.

    Pawar noted that the opposition parties didn't project any prime ministerial face for the current polls and contested separately, as they did in 2004.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp sharad pawar

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue